This After-Date Behavior Is NOT OKAY

Many of us have probably been on that kind of date. It wasn't horrible, per se, but you just didn't feel a spark — and that's okay. You tell the other person how you feel, and you both move on. One guy, however, wasn't taking no for an answer. In fact, his persistence took on the form of relentless text messages for a period of nearly a year.



Brooke, 24, told Refinery29 that after going on a date with James in November of 2015, she wasn't really feeling the chemistry, and their age difference was kind of a deal-breaker for her.



"I didn't know how old he was prior to the date, and he mentioned how he was in his early to mid-30s," she tells us. "I was 23 at the time and could just tell that we were at different stages in our lives. I wasn't super into him, so I thought about it on my way home and decided that we shouldn't go out again."



So she did what many of us would have done: She texted him to politely decline another date and let him know how she felt.

