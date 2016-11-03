Jeffree Star has made headlines as a makeup entrepreneur, social-media maven, and controversial figure. But as of late, he's been in the news for his highlighters. That's because his Skin Frost formulas go beyond your classic bronze and peach tones and deliver unconventional shades of high-shine gunmetal and electric blue.
Now, Star has announced via Instagram that he’s adding yet another bold hue to his arsenal: hot pink. Even better, it's named for one of our favorite characters from Mean Girls, Regina George. Cue the “on Wednesdays, we wear pink” hashtags.
You might want to set your calendar reminders now, because Star revealed that the limited-edition highlighter will go on sale at 10 a.m. Pacific on the biggest day for shopping, Black Friday, which falls on November 25 this year.
And this isn't all. He also teased that more announcements would be coming soon, so we have to wonder, Could a Gretchen Wieners shade could be on the way?
