Aubrey Plaza & Michael Cera Nearly Got Hitched In Las Vegas

Not long ago, Michael Cera and Aubrey Plaza were twitchy twentysomethings meeting on the set of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. (A great, underrated movie that nearly killed Michael Cera's career.) They dated for a year-and-a-half afterwards, about which we had legitimately no idea.
We learned all this during Plaza's interview with RuPaul and Michelle Visage on the most recent episode of their podcast, What's the Tee?
Ru told Plaza he found Cera sexy.
"I dated him for a long time," Plaza said. "We drove across the country after we shot that movie and almost got married in Vegas."
Plaza balked when Ru chalked the pairing up to on-set proximity.
"Oh, like animals in captivity?" Plaza said. "Everyone just wants to fuck each other?" Plaza insisted it wasn't so. "We love each other. We're still really good friends. He's just a weird little freak and we speak the same language. He's one of the funniest people I know."
Michael Cera and Aubrey Plaza getting married in Las Vegas sounds like just the shot in the arm the Hangover franchise needs. Swap out the four drunk guys and swap in ex-flames Cera and Plaza and let them loose on the strip. We're on board.
Listen to her appearance below.
