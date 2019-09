As stylist Elizabeth Saltzman confirmed to Vogue, cleavage — or at least, revealing it — is definitely over, due to a rise in creepy Instagram comments. Commenting on one busty actress, Saltzman said, "On those occasions where her cleavage is more visible, I see what happens on her Instagram feeds afterwards, and out of about 100,000 comments, 90,000 will be about her boobs. That’s not healthy, that's creepy."While that may be true, suggesting that cleavage-owners should cover up because creeps can't stop themselves from being creeps just shames women and puts the blame on them for other people's bad behavior. If a woman wants to show off her cleavage, that's her prerogative, creepy comments be damned.Plus, y'know, busty women can't help being busty, and breasts aren't an accessory that you can return to the store in an effort to stay fashionable.So, sorry, busty ladies, but it looks like Vogue officially thinks you're "out of fashion." On the bright side, at least we've still got back (and your breasts).*Okay, it's not exactly our normal M.O. to cover a story that we haven't been able to actually read yet. But we've reached out to our pals in the U.K. and will update you when we've got a copy of the story.