We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but if you happen to be a busty lady, you are out of fashion — according to Vogue, at least.An article in the magazine's December issue, titled "Desperately Seeking Cleavage," determined that the fashion industry is, in fact, not seeking cleavage at all. Which might be a productive investigation if women's body parts were a fashion item, but alas, they are not.According to The Independent ,* Vogue's consensus is that, "The cleavage — those magnificent mounds pushed together to display sexual empowerment, to seduce, to inspire lust or even just to show off — is over, or at least, taking a well-earned break."In other words, Vogue says, “the tits will not be out for the lads. Or for anyone else, for that matter." The magazine also cites actress and model Emily Ratajkowski as a cleavage-owner who has to grapple with finding ways to "approach the cleavage" while getting dressed.As you can imagine, we weren't the only ones taken aback by Vogue's assertion. The declaration that a part of someone's body is now "over" didn't go over too well on Twitter, either.