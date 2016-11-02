It's not long now until Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them hits theaters, giving Harry Potter fans their first taste of the movie universe since the final Deathly Hallows installment came out back in 2011. Now, Google is making the experience even more magical, giving Android users the ability to cast "spells" on their phone, Engadget reports.
First, users can alert their phone by beginning with the phrase "OK Google," just like any other command. However, now they can follow it up with spells like "lumos" and "nox" to turn the flashlight on and off, or "silencio" to mute sounds and notifications.
That isn't the only way Google is getting into the Harry Potter spirit. You can also explore the streets of 1926 New york (the setting of Fantastic Beasts) via maps, getting an up-close personal view of key locations in the film. To top it all off, the Google Allo messaging app now comes with Fantastic Beasts-themed stickers. They have a whole page for all their Fantastic Beasts goodies over here.
While it's crazy technology hasn't found a way to give us real wands of our own, this is definitely the next best thing. Catch Fantastic Beasts in theaters on November 18.
