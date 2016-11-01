Pizza and sex go together like a fine wine with a good meal, but usually one after the other. However, porn is known for taking things to the next level, which is why it shouldn't be surprising that pizza porn (yes, porn involving pizza) is having a moment.
Data from Pornhub and Thrillist reveal that people really do watch pizza porn (half a million searches each month, in fact). And when they do, they have some pretty specific demands. Over 2000 videos contain the word "pizza" in the title. But here are the top ten scenarios people are actually looking for.
1. Pizza delivery
2. Big sausage pizza
3. Pizza boy
4. Pizza delivery girl
5. Pizza guy
6. Naked pizza delivery
7. Pizza girl
8. Pizza delivery boy
9. Amateur pizza delivery
10. Sex with pizza guy
This recent spike in pizza searches is, according to Pornhub, due to a new genre of amateur videos involving people filming themselves surprising their actual pizza delivery guys by answering the door naked. However, it's clear that there are almost countless ways that pizza and porn can go hand in hand. Or, you know, whatever. That's between you and your browser history.
