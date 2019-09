The 35-Year-Old Woman Shaking Up Puerto Rican Politics

“I wanted to be an example by refusing to use that public money,” Lúgaro explained. “In a moment where the island is going through a deep economic crisis , the parties are still using millions in public funds [to finance their campaigns.] I also wanted to prove that you could do more with less.”Lúgaro positions herself in much the same way Sen. Bernie Sanders did: Her candidacy is bigger than herself.“For 64 years, Puerto Ricans have voted for the person that represents their [preferred] political status, for the candidate of their party — without evaluating their platforms or capacity,” she said. “Now we have people from those political structures supporting this campaign. We have a movement.”Lúgaro's savvy use of social media is born of frustration with the ways in which politicians remain at a distance from their constituents: by spending money on posters that are quickly forgotten or limiting face-to-face interactions. Lúgaro receives hundreds of messages daily — many of them from people who have historically voted for the two established parties or from people who registered for the first time in order to vote for her. She also enjoys meeting voters, and has given talks in over 50 colleges.