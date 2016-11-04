The 35-Year-Old Woman Shaking Up Puerto Rican Politics

Lúgaro also addressed the comments she has received about her appearance head-on.



"That’s the product of a society that is machista and patriarchal. And it’s not only in politics, it’s the media as well. Some [reporters] would ask me, ‘And why did you want to be governor and not a model?,’ ‘Do you use swimsuits?’, ‘What was the last time you cried?’ And I reply to those reporters, ‘Do you ask the same to the male candidates who come here?'’’ she said.



Sexist expectations aren’t the only obstacles Lúgaro has faced.



Last year, to avoid any potential conflicts of interest, she said she quit her job at America Aponte & Associates because of the contracts the company had with the education department. She has lived off her savings since, and that, combined with her decision not to use the electoral fund and to crowdfund her campaign instead, means that "the economic challenge has been the main one."

