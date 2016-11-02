These 2016 Table Topics Will Save Your Awkward Holiday Dinner

A special kind of magic happens when an entire family gathers together. I'm talking grandmas, grandkids, aunts, nieces — the whole crew. Multiple generations sitting around the same table, trying to catch up on a year's worth of news, gossip, and accomplishments. But, if your family is anything like mine, all of that can be covered in about an hour. Once you've talked school, jobs, and relationships, there's that dreaded, boring lull.



Dinner drags on and you have nothing to talk about.



So, what do you do? Well, you can start a nice round of ice-breaking with this handy list of awkward silence-squashing table topics, drawn from pop culture by yours truly. Who doesn't want to know what their great-aunt thinks of Brangelina's breakup? Or if dad has streamed Lemonade on HBO? Or what grandma thinks the rom-com classic Love Actually is REALLY about?



I think it's about time you found out. Ahead we bring you 14 trusted table topics to help you and your family have the most memorable holiday dinner yet. Cheers to that.