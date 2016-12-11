The Best Holiday Movies To Watch On Netflix Right Now

It's that time of year again, and with it comes a slew of time off to binge on the many festive movie selections available on Netflix. But not all holiday movies are created equal. Luckily, the streaming service has solid picks for all your desires and we're here to give you a guide to which ones will make your eyes fill with Christmas tree emojis. There are movies to make you laugh, movies full of romance, movies built on Christmas music, and even something for dog lovers.



If you want a good cry, excellent news: Netflix has Love Actually for the holidays. If you like an old-fashioned story, they've got Miracle on 34th Street. If cartoons float your boat, there's Adam Sandler's animated classic Eight Crazy Nights. For the screwball grinches out there, this is the year you need to watch Scrooged. And if you love cheesy flicks, there is practically a never-ending supply of options.



Click on to see our holiday recommendations for your Netflix queue!

