Ask Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and she'll tell you that Rami Malek owes her a thank you for that Emmy of his.
At EW PopFest over the weekend, Sherman-Palladino talked about "the kid from Mr. Robot" who once had a brief role on the Gilmore Girls as one of Lane's Bible study friends in the 2004 episode "In The Clamor and the Clangor."
It was Malek's first role and it's one he doesn't love talking about, but Sherman-Palladino believes he should be more proud of his first big break. Or, at least more thankful, since without Gilmore Girls there probably wouldn't be Mr. Robot and there would be no Emmy.
"You’re welcome for that Emmy! Thank you!” Sherman-Palladino joked.
Malek would likely say he's come along way since that role, which he is rather embarrassed of now. But he would probably still admit that Gilmore Girls is a bit too fast for him.
"All I remember is that was the fastest talking show," he admits. "But for me, I'm not necessarily the most — uh, I don't have the most pace when I speak. I definitely take my time, so."
We've all got to start somewhere, friend. Malek was certainly in good company, since Gilmore Girls also featured Jon Hamm and Nick Offerman as extras.
