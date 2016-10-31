If you love Oreos as much as we do, we apologize in advance for this devastating news: Two flavors of Oreo Fudge Creme products have been recalled due to undeclared milk allergens.
Mondelez Global LLC, the company that manufactures the popular cookie sandwiches, announced a voluntary recall last Thursday. According to the FDA, a routine health inspection found that some Oreo products were made on equipment that processes milk — a common allergen. Since the milk wasn't declared on product ingredient listings, the company is taking precautions to ensure that any consumers who might be allergic to milk won't unknowingly ingest it.
If you have lactose intolerance, you might want to beware, but if you have milk allergies, the results of ingesting these products could be dire. Milk allergies can cause hives, bloody stool, and even anaphylactic shock. As the recall notice states, "people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product."
The products affected are Oreo Fudge Cremes and Oreo Mint Fudge Cremes sold in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. To date, there has been one allergy-related illness tied to the products. Mondelez advises anyone in possession of the recalled products to discard them immediately. For more information on the affected Oreos, click here.
