Amber Rose doesn't have any patience for Donald Trump and his "locker room talk." That's because she knows firsthand just how real the offensive sexual actions he described in a leaked 2005 tape from Access Hollywood actually are.
In an interview with Yahoo! Style, Rose admitted that she's been inappropriately touched by men who also happen to be famous. So many, in fact, that she's lost count.
“I want him to get in trouble for it," Rose said of Trump. "Because I cannot even count how many times a famous guy touched me inappropriately. Seriously.”
Rose knows she's not the only one who's been groped, explaining that she has an outlet — but that many other women don't, including those women who have publicly accused Trump of sexual assault.
“Imagine this," Rose said. "Donald Trump comes and touches me inappropriately, right? I’m a regular ass girl. Do I call 911? Do I get on Twitter and tweet about it? How should I go about letting people know that this guy did it to me and who’s actually going to believe me, you know what I’m saying?”
It's part of the reason she says she started her now-annual SlutWalk, which looks to empower women and hopefully take back the word "slut."
“People not understanding that women are sexual beings as well is the reason why I refer to myself as a slut,” she said in reference to the term. “It really just takes away the pain, takes away the bullying that we deal with as women.”
