This little girl's Beyoncé costume is better than yours and we bet she ain't sorry.
As The Cut points out, Kylie Rae Brooks, age five, totally slayed two iconic Lemonade looks with a little help from her mom, Diana Alvarez.
Brooks looks like she came straight out of the "Hold Up" video in an oversized yellow shirt that makes us both jealous and crazy for how fierce she looks.
Brooks is all about accuracy, so you know she found herself a bat to carry.
Brooks then transformed into Bey's mini-me in a look straight out of the "Formation" video. With two braids, a silver choker and her mom's black hat to cover her eyes, Brooks waved two non-middle fingers in the air to show she's feelin' herself.
The caption said it all, "Ya'll haters corny." And seriously, anyone who hates this definitely is.
Alvarez told Buzzfeed that she's been listening to Beyoncé with her little girl since she was a baby. “I thought it would just be a phase," she said. "But to this day, her love for her just grew."
It shows in how seriously the Brooks took her Beyoncé recreations. “She kept looking at herself in the mirror,” Alvarez said. “She didn’t want to take it off.”
Alvarez even posted a side-by-side photo of Brooks in the makeup from "Love Drought" next to a pic of Bey. Absolutely flawless.
This Halloween, bow down to this little queen.
