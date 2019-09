Calvin Harris is either a huge Black Mirror fan, or he has a wicked obsession with the desolate future we have as a technology-obsessed generation . Whichever the case, I'm really into his new "My Way" music video, which is basically a mini-episode of the dark sci-fi series Black Mirror, now in its third season on Netflix.The latest electronic track from the Scottish DJ gained popularity mostly because everyone thought the lyrics ("You were the one thing in my way") were all about a certain famous ex (Taylor Swift). When the song was first released in September, Harris denied that the song was about a relationship ending, but rather about being in a career rut. His music video, however, shows otherwise The entire premise is that a guy (Harris) goes into a huge virtual reality center to revisit images and moments with an ex. The purposefully glitchy scenes juxtapose the artificial (huge satellites, fast sports cars) with the natural (Westworld-ish landscapes, human emotions).Take a look below.