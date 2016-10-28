The Ridiculous Reason Lily Allen Was Thrown Out Of A Cab

"Just tried to get in a black cab with my kids. The driver looked at me and said, 'find an immigrant to drive you you stupid tart,'" Allen tweeted earlier today.
Having lived a life of privilege, that interaction has given me a tiny glimpse of what it feels like to be discriminated against.— lily allen (@lilyallen) October 28, 2016
There is so much work to be done. But we can do it. Let's stamp out this stupid horrible ignorance together. #takeourcountryback— lily allen (@lilyallen) October 28, 2016
@lilyallen Reg and plate No. Or it didn't happen— Garythetaxidriver (@taxidrivergaz) October 28, 2016
I had both my hands full with children , couldn't get to my phone fast enough. https://t.co/waJ2GqYsYK— lily allen (@lilyallen) October 28, 2016
@lilyallen education and open, honest dialogue needed. We can't roll over and let these hate filled morons succeed. x— HCKYTMPR (@CATHDISCBTON) October 28, 2016
@lilyallen Are you actually serious? Report him! I hope you're all ok. How rude! Especially with kids around!!x— Lauren-I Miss Emma🎃 (@lauxx_n) October 28, 2016