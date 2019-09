The Ridiculous Reason Lily Allen Was Thrown Out Of A Cab

When Lily Allen visited France's Calais Jungle refugee camp several weeks ago, she told a young Afghan migrant through tears, "I apologize on behalf of my country. I’m sorry for what we have put you through," as The Sun reports. According to the singer, a London cab driver caught news of this and wasn't happy."Just tried to get in a black cab with my kids. The driver looked at me and said, 'find an immigrant to drive you you stupid tart,'" Allen tweeted earlier today.