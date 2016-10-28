The Ridiculous Reason Lily Allen Was Thrown Out Of A Cab

Suzannah Weiss
When Lily Allen visited France's Calais Jungle refugee camp several weeks ago, she told a young Afghan migrant through tears, "I apologize on behalf of my country. I’m sorry for what we have put you through," as The Sun reports. According to the singer, a London cab driver caught news of this and wasn't happy.

"Just tried to get in a black cab with my kids. The driver looked at me and said, 'find an immigrant to drive you you stupid tart,'" Allen tweeted earlier today.
Allen followed up the story with tweets defending her comment. "Having lived a life of privilege, that interaction has given me a tiny glimpse of what it feels like to be discriminated against," she said. "There is so much work to be done. But we can do it. Let's stamp out this stupid horrible ignorance together."
Unfortunately, she also had to defend herself against people accusing her of making up the whole thing.
But many commended her for speaking out about the incident, pointing out how ridiculous the driver's comments were.
After his encounter with Allen, the migrant she spoke to, 13-year-old Shamsher Sherin, made it to the U.K., according to The Sun, along with several other children from the camp.
