

Simon isn't the only thorn in everyone's side, though. Annalise and Bonnie (Liza Weil) still have to figure out what to do about Frank (Charlie Weber) after he abandoned Bonnie. Annalise tries to shame Bonnie for sleeping with him — a detail that's obvious to everyone in the Keating house. But Bonnie doesn't miss a beat, even with Annalise's putdowns. It turns out that when Frank confessed to killing Wes' father, Bonnie recorded it. Annalise quickly shuts down the idea of taking the recording to the police since going to the authorities could inspire Frank to tell them about Sam's death.



And since Frank isn't on the police's radar, there's another suspect in mind for Mahoney's murder: Wes (Alfred Enoch). A frantic Meggy (Corbin Reid) calls Laurel, saying she went to Wes' apartment and saw the police at his door. Laurel instructs Meggy to tell the police Wes is at the library.



Meggy does seem a bit suspicious in this scene — it's probably not a great sign when your boyfriend wants to evade the police — but she doesn't press the issue. Later, we see Wes lie to her about what happened, reiterating his original statement to the cops. He tells her he asked Mahoney for directions before he was shot. (It's not the first time Wes has lied to Meggy about his parents: At a dinner with her father, he claimed his mother died of cancer.)



Annalise assumes the police are after Wes because Frank tipped them off, but Bonnie refuses to believe that's true. She reiterates that Frank told her he wanted to come home. It turns out she's right — at the end of the episode, we see Frank driving toward Philadelphia.

