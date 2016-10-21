Meanwhile, Laurel (Karla Souza) is still pining for Frank. She calls Bonnie (Liza Weil), hoping for any news, but Bonnie tells her she hasn't seen him. We quickly see that's not the case, though. Bonnie and Frank reconcile, and she thanks him for killing her abusive father. He admits for the first time that he was the one who killed Wes's father. It's more than just a friendly reunion for Bonnie and Frank, too — the pair end up hooking up, in a truly shocking scene.



The Keating Five, meanwhile, aren't in court this week, and we still haven't seen who the replacement professor will be for Annalise's legal clinic. Instead, they're studying for an exam. Their fellow student/bully, Simon (Behzad Dabu) taunts them by offering to work with them and share notes, but the file he gives Connor (Jack Falahee) turns out to nothing more than a scan of his ass. (Truly an original trick, Simon.) Michaela (Aja Naomi King) gets the last laugh, though, when she steals Simon's laptop. She's hoping to steal his notes, but what Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) finds on the computer is much more sinister — it turns out Simon was behind the fliers with Annalise's face that were posted around the Middleton campus.

