As for who's under the sheet, tonight's episode offered some major clues. We already knew that Oliver and Bonnie are safe, and that a pregnant Laurel was also injured in the fire at Annalise's house. This week, flash-forwards revealed that Michaela wasn't at the Keating home at the time of the fire; she was with her mother. Michaela isn't the only one proven safe, though — a news report shows that an "unidentified male" died in the house fire. That means it's not Eve (Famke Janssen), Hargrove, or Annalise's mother (Cicely Tyson).The victim could still be Frank, Connor, Wes, Asher (Matt McGorry), Simon, or Nate. At first, we were sure it was Connor — he's had a lot of face time lately, and he did a stellar job defending a client at the legal clinic . But now, it seems like Frank and Nate are safe bets, too. We do see Oliver calling Connor's phone from the hospital, and it's not clear if Oliver knows who the other victim was. (The lead doesn't check out — for some reason, Michaela brought Connor's phone with her to her mom's house.) Plus, if it is Frank under the sheet, that could also explain why Laurel is injured, if she'd tried to stay with him or help him.And while Laurel's mind is still on Frank, Wes-Laurel shippers will be very pleased with this week's episode. As the Keating Five studies for their exam, Wes texts Laurel to meet him in the stairwell (so mysterious!). He says he'll break up with Meggy if Laurel wants to be with him, since Frank's out of the picture. Except that Frank isn't out of the picture — after Laurel's phone call, Bonnie texted Laurel that Frank was fine (leaving out the part about them sleeping together). Poor Wes. There's still hope, though — when Bonnie returns to the motel with coffee, Frank is gone, because no one on this show can keep track of him for long.Frank and Annalise are both on each other's minds, so it wouldn't be surprising if he does return to her house — possibly on the night of the fire. Annalise also drunk calls Nate, so we can't rule him out yet, either. But even aside from the "who's dead?" plot, this episode offered a lot of twists — and we can count on next week's to do the same.