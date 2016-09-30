

As for the show's overarching plots — a.k.a., "Who's going to die in two months?" and "Where's Frank (Charlie Weber)?" — there are new developments there, too. First off, we know Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) isn't the one on the stretcher. We see Annalise hand him a mysterious cellphone after she looks at the body. She tells him to wipe it clean — and then she's arrested.



The fact that Oliver's alive isn't terribly surprising — it's hard to imagine Annalise weeping that much for Oliver's death — but it does mean each of the Keating 5, as well as Nate (Billy Brown) and Bonnie (Liza Weil) still aren't guaranteed safe.



Annalise still doesn't know where Frank is, but she enlists Nate to help. As always, she neglects to tell him the whole truth about what's going on. She does mention, though, that Sam (Tom Verica) was Frank's doctor in prison, a tidbit that's sure to come up again in future episodes. Unfortunately, Nate realizes Frank could be anywhere, thanks to a fake IP address.



And while we don't know where Frank is, we know he's not up to anything good. In a short conversation with Annalise through her burner phone (which she later destroys), Frank tells her, through tears, that he "didn't have a choice" about killing the PI she sent to look into him. We see Frank crash a car, drag the PI's body into the driver's seat, and set it on fire. He might not be on the run for too much longer, though — at the behest of Bonnie and Annalise, Laurel (Karla Souza) leaves Frank a voicemail saying she loves him and wants him to come back.



Meanwhile, Asher (Matt McGorry) and Michaela (Aja Naomi King) are still getting it on, despite Michaela's informing him that she sees him as nothing more than a "meat stick." Asher tries to convince Michaela that he's changed, but she's not buying it. Their secret is out, though, when Connor shows up at Michaela's apartment after moving out of Oliver's place, since they're broken up.



And Laurel is preoccupied with the Mahoney case, worried that Wes (Alfred Enoch) or Frank could be suspects, since no one's been arrested yet. But she's not the only one worried about Wes after his father's death. Annalise asks Wes to live with her (ostensibly, to save money; presumably, because he may not be safe after Mahoney's death), opening the door for a lot of roommate-sitcom fanfic.



Wes declines the offer, but at the end of the episode, he brings pizza to her house, which they eventually eat together. (Even if there's no murder involved, I would definitely watch a show about Wes and Annalise being roommates. Wes talking about how Laurel is his "best friend" through a mouthful of greasy pizza is so delightful, it would truly be a shame if he's the one under the sheet.)



And back at Middleton, the board wants to suspend Annalise because of the fallout from the "killer" fliers posted around campus. They tell her they need to protect the "integrity of the university," to which she says, "no." She threatens the university with a lawsuit, saying, "You can't keep me from teaching my students." Now that's dedication!



We still don't have many answers. Who put up the fliers? Will Frank ever come back? Who the heck is dead? But this week's episode proved that the cases on How To Get Away With Murder can be just as good as the guilty-pleasure cliffhangers, which is what makes it such a great show.