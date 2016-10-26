University Regrettably Uses Zayn Malik As The Face Of Black History Month

There are also many things Malik is not. He is not half Middle Eastern. Nor is he Black. In the past month, the singer has been falsely represented as both, in bizarre mistakes that reveal just how ignorant some people are when it comes to race and ethnicity.
One university in England, Kent Union, actually used Malik as the face of its Black History Month campaign, instead of one of the legions of other outstanding, influential, talented, and actually Black musicians and artists out there, whose existence is a mere Google search away.
Kent union chose to make Zayn Malik, a non black Millionaire Popstar, the face of Black History month. Bit culturally insensitive, no? #BHM pic.twitter.com/wmz7mNLMOy— Adam Millward (@Adpad3) October 25, 2016
You cannot substitute one ethnic minority for another during BLACK history month, the explanation @KentUnion gave was insulting— For Women Of Colour (@FWOCuk) October 25, 2016
With Asian Heritage Month being observed by a growing number of countries in May, will Black icons be celebrated by Kent University then?— Black History Month (@BhmUK) October 25, 2016
Disappointed is right. #BlackHistoryMonth https://t.co/ipwIUDWRPq— green tea (@smudgeofpaint) October 26, 2016
are the Kent University students that close-minded to think they should use imgs of Zayn Malik& Sadiq Khan for BLACK History Month?goodnight— Naomi (@lilNayNai) October 26, 2016
The most embarrassing and baffling thing is that this campaign wasn't put out by one misguided doofus, it was worked on by a lot of people.— Like, a Shark? (@Pixleh) October 26, 2016