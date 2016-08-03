He famously left One Direction because he hated being in a boy band, but Zayn Malik's life has come full circle.
He only recently released his debut solo album, Mind of Mine, and has taken the music charts by storm. But according to reports in The Sun, Malik is turning his hand to TV and is now an executive producer on a new show about a One Direction-style boy band.
The drama is being produced by the makers of the Emmy-winning U.S. series Entourage and will apparently follow a fictional boy band and the "trials and tribulations" they encounter while trying to secure a record deal and become "a global phenomenon", reported The Sun.
The idea is for the group to become a real-life band who’ll launch a real music career off the back of it.
A source apparently told The Sun: “This is a big deal for Zayn. He has been keen to get stuck into different projects outside of music and this is the perfect move.
“It’s a subject he knows lots about and he will call upon his experiences to advise the scriptwriters on the show. If the series does well, he’ll receive plenty of kudos in the industry.”
Casting for the show will start in LA next month, so Malik will be consulting scriptwriters and producers during the selection process.
Given he's an executive producer, he could even cast himself in the show and follow the lead of former band mate Harry Styles, who landed an acting role in Christopher Nolan's history epic Dunkirk.
We're looking forward to seeing the results of Malik's new direction.
