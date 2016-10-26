Good things come in small packages, and spooky things come even smaller. The world's smallest pumpkin patch is the perfect example, and it can be found at Miniland in Legoland Windsor in the UK until November 5.
Miniature artist Hedley Wiggan helped create this patch, which is made up of 200 one-inch tall pumpkins. Wiggan carved the tiny pumpkins using pins and scalpels, and even fitted them with tiny lights.
"As I loved Halloween as a child I was excited to be part of this project," Wiggan says, according to House Beautiful. "It brought back many happy memories, I hope guests have as much fun looking at the pumpkins, as I did creating them."
The pumpkins aren't the only feature in the tiny patch — this is Legoland after all. Surrounding the pumpkins are Lego tractors and scarecrows and buildings, all expertly designed. Together, they create a tiny, spooky Halloween harvest scene.
"It was particularly hard working on the finer details of the pumpkins," Wiggan continued. "There's a science involved in understanding any material you work with but once I got to grips with it the fun began."
And the work really paid off. Check out the full scene in this video:
