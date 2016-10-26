For many of us, Target feels like a holy space. We find sanctuary in the fact that all of our essentials are available at the one-stop-shop, usually at lower prices than other stores. But a newlywed couple from West Virginia recently took their love to the next level when they chose to re-create their wedding photos at Target.
Lauren and Corey were married a year ago, and though the wedding day was everything they could have hoped for, the pair realized there was one small thing missing. Namely, their favorite store. To help correct that, they recruited their original wedding photographer, Callie Lindsey. Corey threw on his suit, and Lauren slipped back into her bridal gown, and the three set out to reimagine the couple's big day at the place they love most. And while it may sound odd, the whole thing just works perfectly.
Click through for a look at the amazing photos. It's a true love story for the ages — between a guy, a girl, and a glorious discount retailer.