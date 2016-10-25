Nobody could have predicted the armed robbery that Kim Kardashian endured in Paris last month. But a couple of prescient moments on the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians — filmed weeks or months ago — play like some bizarre foreshadowing of the terrible events to come.
BuzzFeed was first to point out the eerie instances in KUWTK's mid-season return Sunday night. At one point during a conversation, Khloé makes a gesture with her hand to mimic firing a gun, the way people do when they're making a point. Kim responds, "Actually, I really hate guns. So I don't ever want to make that motion."
Kim expressed a reflexive dislike of guns before the incident. And now? She likely hates them more than ever. (Side note: It's interesting that producers did not decide to edit this moment out of the episode in light of the robbery.) We doubt Kim's sisters will be joking around about firearms with her any time in the near future.
