Over the years, things have gotten progressively worse for the intrepid survivors on The Walking Dead. Zombies are everywhere. Each safe haven is actually run by an evil overlord. Even the deaths are getting more gruesome (as evidenced by the heartbreaking season 7 premiere).
Though, in case you weren't aware that things are going downhill, the masterminds behind the show's title cards are here to remind you. The Walking Dead logo has been slowly, yet distinctly rotting as the seasons go by. The gradual decay can be clearly seen in this fan-made GIF by Imgur user stevenlucky.
Once the show finally grinds our hearts to dust with their last batch of gut-punching deaths, will the logo crumble completely as well? Maybe they'll just decide to set the next season in the utopia of Rick's dreams and the title will suddenly become shiny and new again, not a bit of rot in sight. Here's hoping.
