Turns out the same thing you use to saute garlic can also really benefit your skin.
Olive oil is the surprising ingredient that actress Chloë Grace Moretz swears by for keeping her skin fresh and acne-free, according to a recent interview with Allure. A cleanser with a low price tag that's already in our cabinet? Win-win.
"I wash my face with olive oil," Moretz, who has suffered from cystic acne, told the magazine. "I swear my skin is so much clearer because of it."
This might throw some people off, since we've always believed oil was a no-go when it comes to our faces. However, Teen Vogue assures readers that, in the case of olive oil, that's a misconception. The kitchen staple is actually rich in antioxidants and won't clog pores. Just use it as you would your regular makeup remover and cleanser, and you might see the very results the 19-year-old is boasting.
If you don't, then hey, you probably only lost about ten dollars, and can just use it to make a delicious meal instead. How many times can you say that about a cleanser, huh?
Olive oil is the surprising ingredient that actress Chloë Grace Moretz swears by for keeping her skin fresh and acne-free, according to a recent interview with Allure. A cleanser with a low price tag that's already in our cabinet? Win-win.
"I wash my face with olive oil," Moretz, who has suffered from cystic acne, told the magazine. "I swear my skin is so much clearer because of it."
This might throw some people off, since we've always believed oil was a no-go when it comes to our faces. However, Teen Vogue assures readers that, in the case of olive oil, that's a misconception. The kitchen staple is actually rich in antioxidants and won't clog pores. Just use it as you would your regular makeup remover and cleanser, and you might see the very results the 19-year-old is boasting.
If you don't, then hey, you probably only lost about ten dollars, and can just use it to make a delicious meal instead. How many times can you say that about a cleanser, huh?
Advertisement