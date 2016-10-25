The singer's fresh look was first posted by her hairstylist Chris Appleton, who captioned the photo “@arianagrande ponyyyy,” before making sure to point out the braids he wove into her crown. That tiny detail, along with the hair wrapped around the base of the tail, is what makes this most recent style choice so legendary.



Grande herself posted some of her own photos not long after. Even though she's busy on tour for her "Dangerous Woman" album, she frequently checks in with fans about important updates like this one.

