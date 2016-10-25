New season, new look, and for Ariana Grande, that means entirely new hair — literally. The 23-year-old "Into You" singer showed off her hair extensions over on Instagram, complimenting her already amazing locks with a perfect dark golden hue. And you thought her ponytail could never get more iconic!
The singer's fresh look was first posted by her hairstylist Chris Appleton, who captioned the photo “@arianagrande ponyyyy,” before making sure to point out the braids he wove into her crown. That tiny detail, along with the hair wrapped around the base of the tail, is what makes this most recent style choice so legendary.
Grande herself posted some of her own photos not long after. Even though she's busy on tour for her "Dangerous Woman" album, she frequently checks in with fans about important updates like this one.
Many of her recent Instagram posts come with references to the singer as a "space princess" or "alien." That could be anything from a clue about her Halloween costume to a hint about a new song. No matter what, we're excited.
