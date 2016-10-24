If you have long hair, you know the feeling of having the ends of your ponytail whip you in the face. When it's especially bad, however, is during a workout class or a sports game — when any movement leads to a strand assault of epic proportions. What's worse, buns are often too heavy to stay in place while you're exercising. So what’s the solution?
Well, if you're Russian tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova — who was competing in the WTA Finals today — the answer is to eliminate the problem entirely. With an aggressive haircut. Mid-match. Without a mirror. (And we thought trimming your own bangs was lofty.) Check out the video below:
Well, @SvetlanaK27 with something you don't see everyday. A self haircut while playing tennis ✂️ #WTAFinals pic.twitter.com/j9CwFn7MJ2— WTA (@WTA) October 24, 2016
As you can see, Kuznetsova chopped off a hefty few inches — an admirable move we've all considered at least once mid-ponytail whip. Even better: She ended up winning the game, proving to people everywhere that your hairstyle really can have a bigger impact than you think.
