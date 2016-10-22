America Ferrera debuted a new look for the campaign trail. While out supporting Hillary Clinton, Ferrera took to Instagram to show off her new lob with blonde highlights.
"New Hair!!," she wrote with excitement. "On my way to 'Make America Ferrera Again' with [designer Rebecca Minkoff]! Electing a new president calls for a new hairstyle! Big change abound!"
That's an optimistic reason for a major hair transformation! Ferrera's locks went from below her shoulder blades to skimming her shoulders in the edgy new look.
At the event, Ferrera and Minkoff made another big announcement: they've collaborated on a T-shirt in support of Clinton that benefits Rock the Vote.
Make politics personal! To me that means making America Ferrera again! We've got to ENGAGE, show up for ourselves, and be the custodians of the America we want to live in! My T-shirt collaboration with @rebeccaminkoff launched today and you can support @rockthevote by buying and rocking the tee! Find it on rebeccaminkoff.com - And more importantly, register to vote and show up on Election Day!
