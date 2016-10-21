What Trump Really Said With His Gruesome & Cartoonish Lies About Abortion

When Trump talks about banning specific abortion procedures or other restrictions, he’s really saying that politicians should stand in the way of a woman having a range of effective, affordable, medically proven methods of abortion care available to her as her pregnancy progresses. In my opinion, the highest show of respect for women is to allow them to make their own reproductive health decisions, ones that are in line with their lives, their faiths, their current economic statuses, and their health.



So, when a patient comes in our doors, we support and respect her every step of the way: from intake and counseling, to the abortion procedure, to the recovery room and follow-up care. We are there for her, and often for her family, as they navigate this intensely personal and sometimes difficult experience. We are there for her questions; we are there to hear her story; we are there to assure her that she is good, and moral, and deserving of love. We see patients, but more than that, we help women feel seen.



Donald Trump would do well to see these women, too. He has said — more than once — that “no one respects women more” than he does. If he truly respected women, he would make every effort possible to ensure that each of us could get the reproductive health care we need, without the Trumps and Pences of the world standing in the way. He would stop fanning the flames of stigma that force women who’ve had abortions into silence and shadows. And he would stop lying about the procedure itself — and the women who seek it — as well as the people like me who have the honor and profound responsibility of providing it.