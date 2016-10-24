What did you do to prepare?

"I watched a lot of YouTube. It's an incredible mine of information. I was traveling around, promoting another movie, so I was in a different city every three or four days. I watched incredible documentaries on crack addiction, on Miami in the 1980s, and interviews with crack addicts. It was important to me to get a feel for what Miami in the 1980s was like, what it would be like growing up in a place like Liberty City, [FL]. I’m from Britain, so it was an alien environment that I had to find my way into.



"I also had to build a narrative around my character, Paula. There are huge gaps in the story when it’s told in three parts, so I had to explain to myself what was happening to her in-between these moments we see her. I had to figure out why her drug addiction has gotten so bad at some points, how she ended up in rehab — all these points that we don’t really see in the film."



I read that you don’t drink or smoke. Is that true?

"No, I don’t. I never have!"



Did that affect how you thought about Paula and her substance abuse?

"My first thought was, How can I play this? How can I understand how this works, when I don’t think I have any addictions myself? I’m 'Miss Healthy,' the person who’s saying, 'Let’s keep everything under control here, guys.' Whenever we went out on a Friday night, I was that girl to drive everyone home and make sure people get home okay. I thought, How do I go from being me to understanding her?



"There were two things that really helped me. The first was an interview I watched with a woman who described her crack addiction as being similar to being in a relationship with a psychopath. Psychopaths in relationships mimic you — they try to be everything you want them to be. They give you the most attention, they make you feel euphoric. And then, once they’ve gotten their claws into you, they start to ravage and destroy you. That’s exactly what drugs do. That made me understand how you can be in a relationship with something that you hate, but you’re in love with it and you can’t actually leave.



"The other thing I noticed from watching these interviews with women was that every single one of them had been raped or sexually abused. The reason they used drugs was to numb them against the vast emotional pain they had internally. That was key. Everyone has emotional pain and baggage, and a lot of us are running away from confronting it. Paula is doing the exact same thing that you and I do on a daily basis, she’s just doing it in this really self-destructive manner."

