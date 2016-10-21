"If women who are in a position to make that statement can, and do it in such a way that other women are empowered by it, then they can come out of that shell of shame and fear and make it a part of them that is no longer controlling them, but that they are empowered by, then we have to do it.



"It’s a responsibility that we have, not just to ourselves, but to other women and men and children who are experiencing these terrible sexual assaults at the hands of somebody who thinks they are entitled to it. It’s time for society in general to say, ‘Enough. This is it. We are not going to tolerate this anymore.’”



What would you want to say to Donald Trump?

"We’re not going to allow him to take advantage of his power and his stardom to victimize women across the country by putting him in a position of even greater authority and leadership, in a place where the entire world looks to him for leadership. That’s not somebody that I would ever want representing me, and it’s certainly not a face that I want to look at every time I have to acknowledge the office of president."



What do you most want to tell America?

"It’s really important that we as a country, as members of a large community, recognize the importance of making a statement about what we hold as basic human dignity, what we hold as basic standards of decency. And what we expect our leaders to do and be. I expect my leaders to be role models, and I expect them to be good role models.



"I want my children, my daughters and my son, to be able to look at a person in a position of authority and be able to say, 'That is a good person who has a good character, somebody that I can emulate.' And that is not Donald Trump."



This interview has been edited for length and clarity.