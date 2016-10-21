This Chessboard Is Perfect For Harry Potterheads

Harry Potter fans rejoice, we have the perfect chess board for you. Much like Wizard's Chess, in which the pieces were able to move themselves, Square Off is an automated smart chessboard that does the same. You won't have to lift a finger to square off against Square Off.
You can either play against a computer, with 20 different difficulty levels, or a human opponent playing remotely. The board will move the pieces for you. Of course, playing against a human opponent sitting across from you is still possible.
Here's how the company describes their product:
"It uses a compact two axis robotic arm with a magnetic head beneath the box to move the magnetic chess pieces. The AtMega 2560 chip with Bluetooth BLE ensures smooth communication with a smartphone, taking care of decrypting and execution. The most important thing is that it is programmed in a way so that the chess pieces don’t collide during automatic movements."
The board took three long years of painstaking development. Though the product is still in a Kickstarter, it's way more than fully funded.
Here's a video of the board in action.
