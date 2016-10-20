Justin Hartley is currently winning over audiences playing Kevin, the hot actor triplet, on This Is Us. As Kevin, he's frustrated about constantly being objectified in roles, and being told to take his shirt off as if he's nothing more than eye candy, especially in his new role as The Manny. He is, as Variety writes, "given the thankless task of portraying the resident hunk." But, IRL, Hartley is pretty chill about stripping down on-screen.
He is well aware that he has abs of steel, telling Glamour that yes he has absolutely felt objectified in his career, but when Ellen DeGeneres asks him to strip down for a good cause on her show, his character's worst nightmare, he quickly obliges.
The ironic shirtless appearance seems to not have been lost on Hartley, who clarifies that he did enjoy the experience and that his host, and guest Rachel McAdams, were "wonderful."
He is well aware that he has abs of steel, telling Glamour that yes he has absolutely felt objectified in his career, but when Ellen DeGeneres asks him to strip down for a good cause on her show, his character's worst nightmare, he quickly obliges.
The ironic shirtless appearance seems to not have been lost on Hartley, who clarifies that he did enjoy the experience and that his host, and guest Rachel McAdams, were "wonderful."
Advertisement
Had a great time. #BreastCancerAwareness— Justin Hartley (@justinhartley) October 20, 2016
Both Rachel and @TheEllenShow are wonderful humans! https://t.co/EHjxwjryWs
Watch the clip below and try not to imagine Kevin having a total meltdown after being told to take his tank off.
Advertisement