Mark Zuckerberg's daughter Max just spoke her first word. And appropriately, he announced it on Facebook.
You can guess what it was from the adorable photo he posted, which shows Max petting the family dog, Beast.
"Max loves Beast. Her first word: dog," he wrote.
Beast is a big part of the Zuckerberg family. The Facebook CEO mentioned him when he announced his wife Priscilla Chan's pregnancy. The Puli even has his own Facebook page, which lists his interests as "herding things, cuddling, loving, and eating."
Chan said on The Today Show that Beast was "moping" over no longer being their only child, but that he loved Max nonetheless. Max clearly loves him, too.
