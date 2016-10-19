While Wednesday night's debate is sure to be just as frustrating and painful as the last two, at least you might get laid.
That's the case if you're one of many people posting on Craigslist's "Casual Encounters." According to The New York Post, voters everywhere are looking for some debate-and-chill to relieve the stress of the election.
Some people are looking to blow off some steam before sitting through the event. "Tonight's the night for the last debate!" begins one such post. "And I don't know about you, but I am seriously stressing over this election! Maybe we could both use a little daytime distraction?"
Other people need companionship during the debacle. "The only way I'm going to get through 90 minutes of Trump, is with a bottle of wine, and a naked buddy!" reads one.
"Politics and play," says another. "Cuddle on the couch and snarky remarks with making out."
Other people are looking to ditch the debate entirely. "In the spirit of the presidential debate tonight, does anyone want to meet up and "Make Craigslist Great Again"?" one asks. "I'll leave it up to your imagination."
If this is what's happening for a debate, we don't even want to know what election night has in store.
