Forget orange Kit Kats — ample airings of Hocus Pocus are the real Halloween treat. The delightfully spooky movie is very close to Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario's heart — and not just because it features Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the most iconic trio of witches to grace the big screen. According to an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bellisario's has a personal (and surprising) connection to Hocus Pocus that will definitely surprise fans of PLL and the funny, semi-frightening flick.
Like so many tweens of the '90s, Bellisario had a crush on the actor who portrayed Thackery Binx, a cute boy that the Sanderson sisters turned into a black cat. Luckily for Bellisario, she grew up in the entertainment industry (her father, Donald P. Bellisario, is the creator of such shows like Magnum P.I. and NCIS), which meant that her odds of meeting her crush in real life were a bit higher than your average Binx fan. However, Bellisario wasn't destined to date the real-life Binx — though they were fated to have a connection. As Bellisario put it to Entertainment Weekly:
"When I was younger, [Hocus Pocus] was my favorite movie and I was in love with the character [Thackery Binx]. And then when I grew up...his mother and my father fell in love and they got married. And so now, that boy, whose name is Sean Murray, is my stepbrother."
Bellisario's dad married Bellisario's stepmother, Vivienne Bellisario, in 1998, five years after the 1993 release of Hocus Pocus, which hopefully gave Troian enough time to stop crushing on her now-stepbrother.
