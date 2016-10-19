Your suspicion that "Uptown Funk" has been playing on a continuous loop for the last two years has been confirmed. Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson's hit has been RIAA-certified diamond. That means the catchy single has sold 10 million units.
According to Vulture, Mr. Mars' song has become one of only 13 singles to earn the RIAA's diamond distinction. The list of artists whose songs made the cut is even smaller, since a few musicians, including Lady Gaga and Eminem, have more than one diamond-certified song.
Mars was already having a pretty good October before this news. His new single, "24K Magic," has hit No. 5 on the Billboard Top 100 chart. Last Saturday, he appeared as Saturday Night Live's musical guest.
Mars is in good and varied company in the diamond-certified singles club. Click through to discover the other songs that made it on this very exclusive list.