This Celeb Hairstylist Gave Up Hot Tools For A Week — & This Is What Happened

Celebrity hairstylist Kylee Heath just gets it. Cool girls like Kristin Stewart and Rashida Jones trust her to give them elaborate braids no one else will have. Whitney Port called on Heath when she wanted a fun, unconventional wedding updo unlike anyone else's. And, chances are, if you recently saw a style on the red carpet that you loved, it was a Heath creation.
What you may not know is that she's also a selfie pro, showing off her DIY styles on her Instagram page. Turns out, each is a test run for the plaits and knots that eventually end up on her Hollywood clients.
Naturally, many of these styles are executed with the help of a hot tool or two. But could she create looks just as enviable without a blowdryer, curling iron, or flat iron? No harm in asking, right? Luckily, she was up for one of our favorite hair-pro challenges — and she agreed to spend a workweek without hot tools of any kind, all while styling a different look for each day.
Ahead, Heath documents five days of no hot tools, sharing the wash-and-sleep styles, faux braids, and quick twists that are easy to copy, no matter your hair length, texture, or styling skills.
