Could The Newest Workout Trend Be...Crawling?

Too often, adults think of getting active as something that has to be tedious. But when we were little, we had fun exercising . Babies, for example, crawl all over the place unprompted.If we could recapture that urge to crawl, to "squat down to pick things up, [and] look up in the sky to watch birds or see shapes in clouds" the way we did as kids, we might just be stronger, happier, and pain-free. At least, that's the thinking behind Original Strength , a fitness philosophy that sounds like some mumbo jumbo, but is gaining traction — and getting grown people to crawl around on the floor as part of Pressing Reset workshops all across the country.