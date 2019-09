This Haunting Short Proves Animation Is Not Just For Children Anymore

This new animated short from Pixar animators Lou Hamou-Lhadj and Andrew Coats is not for the faint of heart — or for children. Quorum Films' short Borrowed Time , which was created through a co-op program at *Pixar but which Hamou-Lhadj, Coats, and other artists voluntarily worked on in their spare time, is chilling, heartbreaking, and will likely require at least one Kleenex to wipe your eyes upon viewing. You have been warned.Feature-length animated films like Inside Out and WALL-E touch upon tough stuff, but these movies aren't quite as grounded in the real world as Borrowed Time is — or as tragic. In this short film, a man returns to the scene of a horrific accident in which he became an accidental instrument in his father's death. As the memories of that terrible day haunt him, the man must make a decision: does he go on and live with his grief and guilt, or does he end his suffering permanently?