Amy Schumer Claps Back At Trump Supporters Who Left Her Tampa Show

It's Amy Schumer's party, and she'll poke the bear if she wants to.
The comedian interrupted her Madison Square Garden set last night to address Sunday's Tampa show, when approximately 200 audience members are said to have walked out in protest over Schumer's negative comments about Donald Trump.
“I’ve written an open letter to Tampa and I’d like to read it tonight,” Schumer told the New York City crowd Tuesday night, as People reports. “Dearest Tampa, I’m sorry you didn’t want me, a comedian who talks about what she believes in, to mention the biggest thing going on in our country right now. How could I think it was okay to spend five minutes having a peaceful conversation with someone with different views?
"After the show, I want you to know that I will go straight to a rehab facility that will teach me how to make all people happy," she continued. "Both the rich, entitled, white people who are gonna vote for him and the very poor people — who’ve been tricked into it!
“And Tampa, I’m so sorry. I shouldn’t have said that he was an orange, sexual-assaulting, fake-college-starting monster. Shouldn’t have said that. I will never again say that he is an orange, sexual-assaulting, fake-college-starting monster!”
Well. That may be the best non-apology we've heard in a long time. How soon before Trump starts tweeting about this?
