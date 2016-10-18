Super Mario Hair Color Is Trending — & It's Even Cooler Than It Sounds

1️⃣, 2️⃣,3️⃣, 4️⃣, 5️⃣......Doesn't really matter where you open the hair because there's a Super Mario ... this technique is a step forward in hair color .... #xpresion #xpresioncreativos #xpresionpixel #pixelhair #pixelatedhair #harpersbazaar #fashion #mtv #zara #wonderwoman #loneytunes #fashion #moda

A photo posted by X-presion (@xpresioncreativos) on Oct 18, 2016 at 12:33pm PDT