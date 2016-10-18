Story from Hair

Super Mario Hair Color Is Trending — & It's Even Cooler Than It Sounds

Kelsey Castañon
If you haven't noticed, the beauty world is having a major #TBT moment. Earlier this week, the internet went wild over a potential Mean Girls makeup palette. Celebrities like Amber Rose are bringing back those emo face-stickers you wore in high school. Even Chanel introduced Fresh Prince Of Bel Air-worthy hair accessories to its Spring 2017 collection.

But this particular beauty throwback — in which artists from Spain's Xpresion Creatives group create pixelated versions of Super Mario video game characters — on hair?! Yeah, even we couldn't have prepared for that.
Squint your eyes and you'll easily see three vibrant, pixelated Marios — which become even more visible when the hair is brushed in a certain direction. Watch it in action, below.
According to Harper's Bazaar, the group debuted the look at a hair conference last week in Tokyo — and it took as much work and time as it looks like it did. We've reached out for more information, but in the meantime, we'll be digging out our controllers for a throwback game.
Advertisement

More from Hair