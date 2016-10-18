Ok internet, Gigi Hadid has gotten the message. The 21-year-old model knows she's not good at walking a runway.
The model sat down with W's Lynn Hirschberg for a video interview and admitted that her runway walk could use some work.
"It's funny because obviously I'm not the best on the runway. OK everyone, we did it!" Hadid said playfully. "Gigi said it! I know it! But what do you do? I was never taught how to walk on a runway, and maybe that's because it moved really quickly for me."
The gag is that that internet already knows this: When Just Jared tweeted a link to their coverage of W's interview — "Gigi Hadid admits she’s still learning to walk on the runway" — the internet responded with a resounding "we know."
Yes. Literally every single commenter responded to Just Jared's tweet with "we know."
Good job, internet. Hadid heard you loud and clear.
