This Highly Elaborate Disney Proposal Is Giving Us ALL The Feels

When you start your relationship off with a bang, the pressure is on to keep the magic going all the way to "I do." That was the challenge for Curran, who asked out his girlfriend, Shari, eight years ago by dressing up like Aladdin and putting on a huge production just for her. Luckily, he and his best friend, Tim Gettys, are two super-creative guys, so together they had no problem coming up with an elaborate way for Curran to pop the question that was sure not to disappoint.
The two friends have spent the last few years planning an intricate Disney proposal, and recently they finally put the plan into action. Luckily for us, Gettys is one of the four cofounders of Kinda Funny, a YouTube channel devoted to nerd culture and humor. That means he was there to record the whole thing and share it with the world, so we could all sob along with this romantic, highly produced proposal.
The video starts with Shari and Tim hanging out at Disneyland under the guise of recording a Disney-themed rap — remember, he's a YouTube star, so this isn't a farfetched way for Gettys and his friends to spend their afternoons. When the pair finally arrive in front of the castle, Tim gives Shari his phone and some earbuds, and she begins the audio-visual experience that is Curran's proposal.
Watch the Disney fan as her closest friends and family join her in front of the castle, and as she relives the last eight years with her partner. The video ends with her prince appearing and asking her to grant him the final wish of spending the rest of her life with him.
