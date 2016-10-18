On Monday night, we learned that Adele may not actually be the most romantic one in her relationship. Simon Konecki, father to Adele's 3-year-old son Angelo James, really stepped up to the plate for the couple's anniversary. The singer's long-term boyfriend showed he has a romantic way with words, too — nearly stealing the show at her own concert.
At some point during Adele's tour performances, fans are typically treated to a confetti release made of handwritten notes, saying things like "Hello" and "Thanks for coming."
In Nashville Monday night, Konecki turned the tables on Adele in celebration of their five-year anniversary, as Glamour reports. He surprised his love by subbing out the regular confetti for pink notes containing special messages. The tiny pieces of paper — covered with romantic musings including "Happy Anniversary," "You are an angel," and "I love you" — rained down during "Rolling in the Deep."
We get the feeling that Simon had a little help writing those thousands of notes (hello, interns), but it's the grand gesture that was so stunning. If Adele's next album doesn't include a song named "Simon," we don't even know.
Talk about #relationshipgoals. @Adele's boyfriend sends his love in confetti form for their anniversary. https://t.co/7ySPFRuLOA pic.twitter.com/kIsIfbyuCb— The KC Star | FYI (@kcstarfyi) October 18, 2016
better close up pics of each one :) pic.twitter.com/8a3EBqfFuG— hay z (@haileyoconner) October 17, 2016
