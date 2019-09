On Monday night, we learned that Adele may not actually be the most romantic one in her relationship. Simon Konecki, father to Adele's 3-year-old son Angelo James, really stepped up to the plate for the couple's anniversary. The singer's long-term boyfriend showed he has a romantic way with words, too — nearly stealing the show at her own concert.At some point during Adele's tour performances , fans are typically treated to a confetti release made of handwritten notes , saying things like "Hello" and "Thanks for coming."In Nashville Monday night, Konecki turned the tables on Adele in celebration of their five-year anniversary, as Glamour reports. He surprised his love by subbing out the regular confetti for pink notes containing special messages. The tiny pieces of paper — covered with romantic musings including "Happy Anniversary," "You are an angel," and "I love you" — rained down during "Rolling in the Deep."