The Period Comics We Wish We Had When We Were Going Through Puberty

The second installment, "10 Things I Wish I Knew When I Had My First Period," features Alizay's big sister telling her about periods. The third in the series hasn't come out yet.Shahbaz told The Nation that, in Pakistan, many kids learn myths about menstruation that get in the way of their lives — myths such as they can't take baths or eat spicy foods during their periods. She wanted to provide them with accurate information and dispel some of the fear surrounding menstruation in her culture."People have always been more receptive to imagery than abstraction," Shahbaz told us. "In our comics, we have used visuals and graphics along with storylines that most young girls can easily relate to.""The interesting thing about the comics is that we have used menstruation as an entry point to talk about and demystify the female reproductive system using very simple language and graphics," she added."While it was challenging to write a script that would be fun to read as well as easy to understand for young girls, we felt that the final product and the subsequent overwhelming response to the comics have made it all worthwhile," said Burney. "Through the comics, we hope to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene and help dispel myths associated with menstruation in an effective manner."Hopefully, presenting menstruation in such a fun format can also help teach kids that it's nothing to be afraid or ashamed of. In fact, considering the complicated reason why we have periods in the first place , the fact that women menstruate is actually pretty awesome.