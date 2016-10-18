Shia LaBeouf Explains That Random Wedding Video

The jury's still out over whether Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are legally married or not. We have confirmed that their Vegas wedding wasn't just some piece of performance art like, say, hitting the red carpet with a brown paper sack over one's head.
As it happens, video footage from the ceremony at Viva Las Vegas wasn't supposed to be released at all. The American Honey star told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her show this week that he and Goth declined to have their special moment live-streamed, which came free with the (wait for it) King Tut package. They were cool, however, with having a private video to share with loved ones later. Somehow, the wires got crossed and the whole thing ended up in TMZ's possession.
"We get back home and it's like, 'Whoa, hey listen, something changed!' I call them up and they said somebody pressed the wrong button that sends the video to TMZ," the actor told DeGeneres.
He and Goth were pretty chill with the snafu, though. The couple shrugged it off with a "what are you going to do?" and are "proud" of sharing their wedding-commitment ceremony or whatever you want to call it.
Now that we've cleared that up, when's the honeymoon at the "Heartbreak Hotel"?
