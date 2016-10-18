Okay, Josh Gad has sold us. Take all of our money, Disney.
The actor is building up his latest film, the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast. Gad, who plays Gaston's flunkey Le Fou, told Entertainment Tonight that he's already seen the film, and it's awesome.
"Having seen it, I can tell you that [fans] are going to react appropriately awestruck and amazed," the Frozen star teased, adding that the film is "nothing short of magical."
Gad singled out co-star Dan Stevens, who plays the Beast opposite Emma Watson's Belle.
"Dan's performance is just incredible," he said. "[He] gives it a gravitas that I think just grounds the entire movie."
According to Gad, the film draws from the original source material, following the example set by the Cinderella and Jungle Book remakes.
"It goes further into the trenches in terms of the mythology and in terms of the characters," he explained. "There's a scope to it and a pathos to it that, having seen it, I can tell you was unexpectedly very emotional. It's just going to blow everybody away."
Say no more. We'll be there opening night.
