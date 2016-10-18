Kim Kardashian's BFF Launches Kanye-Inspired Meal Prep Service

Those who don't know Kim Kardashian's BFF, Jonathan Cheban, are in for a treat. Actually, those who do know self-described FoodGod Cheban are in for a treat too. That's because the notorious Kardashian affiliate is launching a meal prep service.
Prepped Delivery is a pre-prepared meal service that offers vacuum-sealed fresh meals available to simply heat up. The service offers weekly menus including things like almond-crusted chicken tenders, pumpkin ravioli, and glazed salmon. The low-carb menu options also include a helpful before and after photo of co-founder Matthew Elonis' abs.
It's quite a beautiful menu, and apparently we have Kanye to thank.
“I get so inspired by people like Kanye [West], who are so focused on the way things look,” Cheban tells People. “I’ve been learning a lot by watching him talk about branding and packaging. I love his simplicity, but the fact that there is still a strong message.”
The website doesn't require a subscription, but it does require that you purchase five, 10, 15, or 20 meals at a time. The meals cost between $8 and $12 and offer a easy-to-heat alternative to actually cooking.
Here's the FoodGod eating a burger with Neil Patrick Harris. Feast your eyes.
